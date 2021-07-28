Bowlsby, Big 12 blast ESPN, threaten legal action with cease-and-desist letter

Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has threatened ESPN with legal action in a formal letter Bowlsby sent ESPN president Burke Magnus Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

As it teeters on the brink of crumbling into the college athletics ether, the Big 12 Conference fired a direct, massive written salvo Wednesday at the self-proclaimed “Worldwide Leader” ESPN.

According to a letter obtained by FootballScoop media partner Sports Illustrated and that publication's national college football reporter, Ross Dellenger, Bob Bowlsby – embattled leader of the conference – uncorked the two-page letter to ESPN President Burke Magnus Wednesday and demanded response from Magnus within 24 hours.

The letter from Bowlsby accused ESPN, which just two years ago signed an expansive new broadcast-rights agreement with Bowlsby and the Big 12, of having taken actions directly targeted at generating financial gains for ESPN while being harmful to the Big 12 brand and its standing.

Earlier this week, Big 12 cornerstone members University of Oklahoma and University of Texas both formally submitted notices that they intended to terminate their relationships with the Big 12 by 2024-25 and filed for formal admission into the SEC, a move that the SEC has scheduled a Thursday meeting to address.

“Setting aside ESPN's potential involvement in the recent announcement by the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma that they intend to leave the Big 12 Conference in 2025 (as to which we reserve as legal rights), I am aware that ESPN also has been actively engaged in discussions with at least one other conference regarding that conference inducing additional Members of the Big 12 Conference to leave the Big 12 Conference.”

Following some legal boilerplate, Bowlsby then issued a legal command to Burke & ESPN.

“The Big 12 Conference demands that ESPN immediately cease and desist all actions that may harm the Conference and its members, and that it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference's existing Members or any other NCAA Conference regarding the Big 12 Conference's members, possible conference realignment, or potential financial incentives or outcomes related to possible conference realignment.

“The Big 12 Conference reserves and will enforce all of its rights under the Grant of Rights Agreement and the Telecast Agreement to the full extent of the law and will not allows its business to be interfered with by its business partners or others. Please provide the Big 12 Conference with your written assurances that all such actions will immediately cease and desist by noon central time on July 29, 2021 (Thursday).”

big12 letter

You May Like

Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers, the top QB in high school football, is considering opting out of his senior year to make NIL money right now

The top QB prospect in America could be a millionaire college football player within one week's time, and in all hinges on a niche beverage brand.

lambo

Scoop Exclusive: Inside a veteran coach's plan to build an NCAA D-II program from scratch

Bobby Lamb has been a head coach for 18 years and most recently served on staff at one of college football's brightest stars. He's giving up comfort for building a ground-up program.

ed-orgeron

Orgeron tells crowd to pay LSU players: 'Legally, we would like that done.'

Addressing the Baton Rouge Rotary Club Wednesday, LSU's football coach told attendees to help the Tigers' players get paid through endorsement deals now that the NCAA has opted to allow Name, Image and Likeness deals.

Bill Hancock

Texas and OU to the SEC could delay College Football Playoff expansion

College football's latest earthquake story is expected to have a major effect on the *other* earthquake story of the summer.

Bates College

Bates College will head into fall camp with an interim head coach

Head coach Malik Hall will not return to lead the program this fall after going 2-16 in two seasons leading the team.

Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera 'beyond frustrated' by Washington's low vaccination rate

Rivera vented his frustration as an immune-deficient cancer survivor coaching a team hesitant to take the vaccine.

Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops writes op-ed praising Oklahoma's move to the SEC

In defending his former employer from criticism by Oklahoma State president Dr. Kayse Shrum, Stoops praised the conference he once loved to hate. "To move forward in any other manner would be to the detriment of OU and the state of Oklahoma."

Barstool

Barstool Sports to sponsor, broadcast bowl game

The Arizona Bowl will move off of TV and put itself fully in bed with the controversial lifestyle brand for dudes and bros everywhere.