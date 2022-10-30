Skip to main content

Big 12 inks TV deal with ESPN, Fox

New commissioner Brett Yormark not only got ESPN and Fox to buy Big 12 games without the Red River Rivals, he got the networks to give the conference a raise.

The Big 12 has reached agreements to extend its TV contracts with ESPN and Fox, Sports Business Journal reported on Sunday.

The 6-year deal will see the networks pay a combined $380 million per year to the conference.

Securing this extension is a significant win for the conference and new commissioner Brett Yormark, in that it: A) secures the conference's intermediate-term future and B) actually represents an increase from its current TV deal, one that includes Texas and Oklahoma.

The $380 million per year keeps the Big 12 significantly behind the Big Ten ($1.1 billion per year from Fox, CBS and NBC) and the SEC (who netted $300 million a year from ESPN just for rights for the 3:30 ET game that currently airs on CBS), but represents a step up from the current deal, which pays $220 million a year. Former commissioner Bob Bowlsby estimated the conference's media rights would cut in half without the Red River Rivals. 

The Big 12's $31.7 million per school per year payout (minus the conference office's cut) does not include third-tier rights, unlike other conferences. Kansas, for instance, makes a not-insignificant amount of money selling rights to third-tier basketball games. 

In signing this deal, the Big 12 secures a $2.28 billion total commitment from ESPN and Fox ahead of the Pac-12, who is looking to do the same in its first post-USC/UCLA contract, and also gets the Big 12 back at the negotiating table before the SEC and ACC. This contract expires after the 2030 football season; the SEC is under contract through 2034 and the ACC through 2036.

The contract makes ESPN the 1A while Fox is the 1B, with SBJ reporting the Worldwide Leader gets the top four, eight of the top 12, and 12 of the top 20 football games each season. However, where those games air within the ESPN content jungle remains to be seen. This coming weekend, for instance, will see defending Big 12 champion Baylor and perennial Big 12 champion Oklahoma play on exclusively on ESPN+.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Nuggets

#Nuggets: Recapping the biggest games from the college football weekend

Tennessee-Georgia week is officially on, two Top 10 teams suffer bizarre losses, an embarrassing night for Michigan State, Lane Kiffin's night in College Station, and everything else from the college football weekend.

By Zach Barnett
Michigan Michigan State

Brawl breaks out in Big House tunnel after Michigan-Michigan State game

The University of Michigan's chief of police says there will be an investigation into the ugly scene from Saturday night's post-game.

By Zach Barnett
Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin trolls Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M after Rebels run wild "on bunch of five-stars"

Kiffin also told ESPN's Cole Cubelic that perhaps Fisher has a "Joker" Halloween costume for Kiffin

By John Brice
coach prime

On ESPN GameDay, Deion Sanders shares his "I Believe" vision, will entertain Power-5 offers

Coach Prime has his Jackson State team undefeated, ranked No. 5 in the FCS Top 25

By John Brice
utah state

Former Utah State player files explosive lawsuit against school, coach Blake Anderson

Patrick Maddox has been at the center of USU's and the football program's handling of sexual assault allegations against a former Aggies player

By John Brice
vd

Iconic, Hall of Fame former Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley has died

An Auburn graduate, Dooley led Georgia to the 1980 national title, coached Herschel Walker and has remained the Bulldogs' all-time winningest coach

By John Brice
Hugh Freeze

Sources: Hugh Freeze, Liberty agree on long-term contract

With his Flames a 2-point try away from an 8-0 start, Liberty moves to lock up Freeze ahead of college football's coaching carousel season.

By Zach Barnett and John Brice
WVU 2007

The 10 most haunting college football games of the last 25 years

On Halloween weekend, we celebrate(?) the games whose ghosts linger around their respective programs even today.

By Zach Barnett