Sources: TCU, Sonny Dykes snagging fast-rising Memphis assistant Anthony Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. has climbed from prep coach to Power 5 assistant in just a few years

Anthony Jones Jr. has been an increasingly a fast-rising commodity in coaching circles.

Now, Jones Jr. – most recently the University of Memphis’s running backs coach and prized recruiting coordinator – is on a Power 5 track.

Multiple sources told FootballScoop Monday afternoon that Jones had accepted the job of running backs coach at TCU under new Horned Frogs head man Sonny Dykes.

An AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, Jones Jr. has climbed in short order from the prep coaching ranks to the highest level in Football Bowls Subdivision at Power 5 TCU, a Big 12 program.

For the Horned Frogs, Jones Jr. is set to replace Ra’Shaad Samples, who recently departed Dykes’ first-year staff for an opportunity coaching running backs in the NFL.

Earlier this month, Jones also interviewed with the Los Angeles Rams about the franchise's open running backs spot, which ultimately went to Samples.