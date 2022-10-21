Big Ten coaches share their least favorite grunt-work tasks when they were GAs

"Other duties as assigned."

Perhaps no four words more succinctly summarize the lifestyle that is coaching. You get into the profession because you love the game and you want to make an impact on young people's lives, and the next thing you know you're cleaning toilets, becoming a self-trained barista or, in my favorite example I've heard from a coaching source, building a trampoline for the head coach's kids on a summer day in Arizona.

In this video below, Big Ten head coaches share the grunt work they had to do in rising up the ranks. How far must've Indiana's Tom Allen felt from the big time as cleaned toilets for the third time that month?

And, of course, Jim Harbaugh's answer is perfectly in character for him.

The BTN folks did the Lord's work by getting their coaches in front of the camera at media days this past summer, and this video may be their best.