August 24, 2021

Big Ten, PAC-12, and ACC to announce an alliance, per reports

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Word started to circulate late last night that the Big Ten, PAC-12 and ACC are set to announce an alliance later today.

Editor's note: This has been updated to reflect ACC which was erroneously omitted in the first draft. 

According to various reports, the agreement between the three conferences will focus on NCAA governance and scheduling, although the scheduling aspect may be down the road a little bit since contracts are already in place for years in advance. The leagues also plan to get on the same page regarding future expansion of the College Football Playoff.

The decision to form an alliance comes after weeks of talks between the leagues in response to the SEC adding Big 12 blue blood programs in Oklahoma and Texas. There's no denying that when that happened the college football scales tipped in favor of the SEC as the College Football Playoff talks about expanding to 12 teams.

The majority of fans expected some additional realignment, but this alliance between three of the remaining four Power Five leagues may change that expectation and leave the Big-12 in a very interesting situation.

Adam Rittenberg shares that the PAC-12 has been firmly in the driver's seat on this alliance.

Rittenberg goes on to add that the announcement planned for 2p EST today will mainly outline an "acknowledgement of common values between the leagues and alignment around many topics affecting athletes and schools."

The specifics of the alliance will be ironed out in the coming weeks, and months.

You May Like

Derek Mason

Derek Mason shares breakthrough covid case, encourages others to get vaccinated

The Auburn defensive coordinator said he expects to return to the field soon.

Illinois stock

Covid cancellation policies for each FBS conference (so far)

The second college football season of the covid pandemic will be much different than the first.

glaser

Fast-tracking success: Former dirt-track racer, NASCAR pit coach a rising college star

Campbell's Weston Glaser used to race dirt-track cars in Texas to make ends meet. Then he went to work in NASCAR for Hendrick Motorsports. He carved a football career in coaching along the way.

Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer explains why he chose the NFL over college football

Many conversations with NFL contacts led Meyer to believe his style can work at the game's highest level.

Somerset HS

A Kentucky high school added the perfect stadium space for kids in their community

If you've got fond memories of trying to fit in pickup football games with your friends while at your high school game on Friday nights, you're going to love this idea from a Kentucky high school.

Screen Shot 2021-08-23 at 8.54.18 AM

Why High School Football Coaches use Guardian Caps

You may have seen Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Penn State, Washington, or Stanford using Guardian Caps, but have you heard from actual high school head coaches on why they use Caps?

Nov 7, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; A Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet sits on the sidelines before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

WATCH: Minnesota Golden Gophers players jubilant over all-black uniforms for Ohio State

PJ Fleck and the Golden Gophers are trading that gold for black and deep maroon for Minnesota's chance to host the Ohio State Buckeyes Sept. 2.

Nick Saban podium

Saban brings back 'rat poison,' says Alabama football 'is not a democracy'

Two weeks into camp, Nick Saban is again using the media to convey his messages to and about Alabama football -- talking 'rat poison' and ruling classes.