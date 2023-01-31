Big Ten staffer named new head coach at Division III program

John Pont has been tabbed the new head coach at Oberlin (D-III - OH).

Pont, a veteran coach of the college ranks, spent the past two seasons at Indiana where he held the titles of offensive analyst and football athletic performance assistant.

He takes over the program from Steve Opgenorth, who left the program to pursue other coaching opportunities following an 0-10 finish to the 2022 season.

Before joining the staff in Bloomington, Pont was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at University of Chicago for three seasons, where they set a school record for points scored and were one of the most efficient programs in the country in the red zone while setting a number of individual records along the way.

Pont also previously held the pass game coordinator title at nearby Case Western Reserve (D-III - OH).

Previous stops for the coaching veteran include Miami (OH), Akron, Colorado State, North Texas, North Alabama and Florida State.

He is the grandson of the former Miami of Ohio, Indiana, and Northwestern head coach of the same namesake, who helped lead the Hoosiers to their one and only Rose Bowl appearance back in 1967 and is a member of the well known Cradle of Coaches.

