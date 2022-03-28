Skip to main content

Bill Belichick won't employ offensive or defensive coordinators this season

"I'm not big on titles," the New England Patriots head coach said.

The New England Patriots will employ offensive and defensive coordinators this season, in that one man will call the plays for the team's offense and defense. But the Patriots won't officially employ coordinators on either side of the ball, because no one will carry either title.

That's what Bill Belichick said at the NFL owners meetings on Monday.

“I’m not big on titles,” he said.

Belichick employed a defensive coordinator through 2017, when Matt Patricia got the Detroit Lions job, and an offensive coordinator through last season, until Josh McDaniels took the Las Vegas Raiders job. 

Brian Flores was the team's defensive coordinator in every way but title in 2018, and Steve Belichick has carried that torch for the past three seasons. 

Asked who will call the offensive plays this season, Belichick said, “We don’t have to call any for a while.”

At some point, Belichick will have to appoint an offensive play-caller. And then all of us will consider that person the Patriots offensive coordinator.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Bill Belichick

