Skip to main content

UAB head coach Bill Clark to retire

Debilitating back issues are forcing the 53-year-old Clark into an early retirement, effective Aug. 1.

Bill Clark has announced his retirement as UAB's head coach, effective Aug. 1. Bryant Vincent has been appointed interim head coach and David Reeves will be the assistant head coach.

Clark is stepping away due to longstanding back issues requiring a spinal fusion. "Due to the extreme physical demands placed on a head coach it's clear to me. It's time to pass the torch and try to get well," he said.

A longtime Alabama high school coach, Clark stepped into the college game as South Alabama's defensive coordinator in 2008. He was named Jacksonville State's head coach in 2013, going 11-4 in one season. That led him to UAB, where he went 6-6 in 2014 before the program was shut down. 

UAB football came back from the dead in 2017 and, thanks to Clark, was stronger than ever. The Blazers went 8-5 in 2017, then won Conference USA in 2018. UAB reached the title game again in 2019, and won the conference a second time in 2020. UAB went 9-4 in 2021, what proved to be Clark's finals season.

Overall, Clark went 49-26 at UAB -- 6-6 before a self-imposed death penalty and 43-20 after it.

Clark's miraculous work will have a generational benefit for the entire university. UAB is one of six schools that will leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference next year. 

Here is the full statement.

Bill Clark

Vincent is UAB's offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, a post he has held on Clark's staff for four seasons. His 2018 offense set school records for total points (418), total touchdowns (53), rushing touchdowns (32), total yards (5,680) and rushing yards (2,818). Reeves is UAB's defensive coordinator; his unit finished in the top-10 nationally in total defense and third down defense in 2018, 2019 and 2020. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin has a message aimed at coaches who talk about negatively about players

Coaches who talk negatively about players who are having trouble catching on are really seeking comfort for themselves, Tomlin shares.

By Doug Samuels20 hours ago
Brian Hartline

Attempting to put Ohio State's ridiculous wide receiver recruiting in perspective

On the field and the trail, Ohio State's wide receivers are the best of any position group in college football.

By Zach Barnett21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 11.50.24 AM

Arch Manning commits to Texas

Steve Sarkisian fended off Georgia and Alabama to land one of the most sought-after recruits ever. Now he's got to keep him.

By Zach Barnett21 hours ago
Jim Tressel

Jim Tressel to step down as Youngstown State president next year

A College Football Hall of Fame coach, Tressel's path to the top of college football and then to a university presidency is unlikely to be repeated.

By Zach Barnett22 hours ago
Nebraska

Scott Frost making key analyst addition to Nebraska staff from Army Black Knights

In his young career, Wes Fleming has coached on both sides of the line of scrimmage

By John BriceJun 22, 2022
chris-petersen

Chris Petersen opens up about why he left coaching: "I didn't have a great game plan for my life."

Looking back, Petersen shares he's embarrassed on the reasoning he had to leave Boise State and shares "I didn't have a great game plan for my life."

By Doug SamuelsJun 22, 2022
Pac 12

Pac-12 commissioner advocates NCAA not be in charge of major college football

George Kliavkoff says he has major support for the idea of separate autonomy

By John BriceJun 21, 2022
Mora UConn

Jim Mora details why "HARD" is plastered on the walls of the UConn facility

Jim Mora came back to coaching for arguably one of the toughest jobs in college football, and he's got a really interesting message on why it's important to do things that are hard.

By Doug SamuelsJun 21, 2022