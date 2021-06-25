Bill Moos reportedly out as Nebraska AD

Bill Moos is out as Nebraska's AD, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Friday.

No reason has been given for the move, though the paper writes the departure could be announced as soon as this afternoon.

Moos, 70, brought former Husker quarterback Scott Frost back home in December of 2017, when he was the hottest coach on the market. He also hired Fred Hoiberg as the Huskers' men's basketball coach and Will Bolt as the baseball coach.

Hired in October 2017, Moos spearheaded Nebraska's ongoing $155 million football facility project, and was part of Nebraska's efforts to play through the coronavirus pandemic last summer and fall when the Big Ten initially shut down the 2020 season.

Moos was under contract through the end of 2022.

A former All-Pac-8 offensive tackle at Washington State, Moos entered administration at his alma mater in 1982 and became the AD at Montana in 1990. He later led the departments at Oregon (1995-07) and Washington State (2010-17) before leaving for Nebraska.

This is a developing story. As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.