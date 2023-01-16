Skip to main content

Bill O'Brien reportedly 'primary target' of Patriots offensive coordinator search

A return to Foxboro could be a rare win/win/win for O'Brien, the Patriots, and Alabama.

Alabama's Bill O'Brien is the "primary target" of the New England Patriots offensive coordinator search, according to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston

That New England would be interested in O'Brien and vice versa lands somewhere between breaking news and common sense. O'Brien is uniquely suited for the position given his ties to the organization -- he was with the team from 2007-11, rising from offensive assistant to offensive coordinator -- and to quarterback Mac Jones. 

Jones and O'Brien never worked together in Tuscaloosa, but they share a common understanding of the "Alabama offense" that Jones used to become a first-round pick in the 2021 draft after piloting the Crimson Tide to the 2020 national championship. One would have to imagine a 4-top dinner between O'Brien, Jones, Bryce Young and Bryce Young's Heisman wouldn't struggle to find conversation topics.

Writes Curran:

The primary target is former Patriots OC, former Penn State and Texans head coach, former Alabama OC Bill O’Brien. There is unanimity on all sides that O’Brien’s the best person for the job and -- while there are other candidates with merit -- the familiarity ownership and Mac Jones have with O’Brien and O’Brien’s willingness to return mean it would be an upset if he doesn’t get the job.

Belichick handled his offensive coordinator job in an odd way in 2022, splitting duties between Matt Patricia and Joe Judge -- neither of whom had ever even approached NFL offensive coordinator duties in their respective careers -- and largely playing keep-away about who was responsible for what. The Patriots finished 17th in scoring and missed the playoffs.

Hiring O'Brien would represent a return to a traditional staff structure on offense heading into Jones's third season.

There is another angle to consider here as well. As with Pete Golding's departure for Ole Miss, a return to Foxboro could represent a rare win/win/win in the coaching world: a chance for O'Brien to run an NFL offense, a much-needed qualified candidate for New England, and an opportunity for new blood at Alabama.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Former App State coordinator Frank Ponce reportedly set to return

Ponce helped the Mountaineers play for the Sun Belt championship in 2021.

By Zach Barnett
Todd Monken UGA

Todd Monken reportedly drawing interest from NFL teams

NFL teams have Monken on their radar for a return to the league, according to a report.

By Doug Samuels
IMG_4037

Inside College Football's 'Rat Pack' Clinic

With roots threaded through Louisa, Ky., the 'Rat Pack' honors the late Phil Ratliff while growing the game with coaching paths tracing from high school to Notre Dame to the NFL

By John Brice
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan

By Doug Samuels
Rush Propst Valdosta

Rush Propst is back in Alabama high school football

After two seasons out of the game and a decade and a half away from Alabama, Rush Propst is back.

By Zach Barnett
Neal Brown

West Virginia promotes for offensive coordinator

Neal Brown has found his offensive coordinator, and it's someone that has been by his side the past 13 seasons.

By Doug Samuels
Steve Sarkisian

Texas reportedly close to hiring NFL wide receivers coach

Jimbo Fisher's offensive coordinator hire has left Steve Sarkisian with a vacancy in the wide receivers room.

By Zach Barnett
Ed Reed Bethune Cookman

Video: A frustrated Ed Reed goes off on conditions around Bethune-Cookman campus, then apologizes

Ed Reed notes he "should leave" after seeing conditions around Bethune-Cookman campus

By Doug Samuels