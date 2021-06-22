Louisiana reportedly set to make Billy Napier Sun Belt's first $2 million coach

Fresh off leading the best season in school history, Napier has increased his lead as the highest-paid coach in Sun Belt history.
Author:
Publish date:

Billy Napier is already the Sun Belt's first $1 million coach, but Louisiana is reportedly set to blow past the next milestone, making the 41-year-old the league's first $2 million coach as well.

According to the Daily Advertiser, the University of Louisiana Board of Regents will vote Thursday to approve a new contract that would run through 2025 paying him $2 million per year -- a $400,000 base salary and $1.6 million from the Ragin' Cajun Athletic Foundation.

The new contract would also boost his assistant salary pool from from $2.87 million to $3.77 million. 

The $2 million salary not only more than doubles any other Sun Belt coach -- Arkansas State's Blake Anderson was the second highest in 2020 at $825,000 -- it outpaces any Conference USA coach and places him in the middle tier of American coaches. Tulane's Willie Fritz, for instance, made a reported $1.787 million in 2020. 

Louisiana will never keep Napier from a dream-job type offer, but a commitment such as this is more than enough to keep him in Lafayette until such an offer arrives. 

The contract comes after Napier was a person of interest in the South Carolina and Auburn searches, though it wouldn't require Napier to sign his future over to the school. The contract would place his buyout at $3 million should he leave before the end of the year and $2 million if he departs in 2022 or 2023. That figure would cut in half if Bryan Maggard is no longer ULL's AD.

The new contract comes a week after ULL secured $15 million in donations from the Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, which will rename the Cajuns' home venue to Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. 

In three seasons on the job, Napier has compiled a 28-13 record with two Sun Belt West championships and a Sun Belt co-championship in 2020 (the SBC title game vs. Coastal Carolina was canceled.)

The 2020 season was ULL's best in school history. The Cajuns opened the season with a 31-14 win at Big 12 runner-up and Fiesta Bowl champion Iowa State and ended the season 10-1 and ranked No. 15 in the AP poll, a school record. 

Louisiana will open 2021 ranked in the preseason AP poll for the first time ever, and Napier will do so with a new contract. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Greg Gard Wisc

Players confront their head coach and secretly record the meeting: "We're not here to build your resume"

A secretly recorded meeting at Wisconsin among veteran players and their head coach, where one player reminds Greg Gard, "We're not here to build your resume" provides some important perspective for head coaches.

Wade Lang

Wofford offensive coordinator Wade Lang announces retirement

Lang has been Wofford's offensive coordinator for the past 31 seasons.

College Football Playoff

12-team playoff takes another important step forward, but with a warning

Earlier today, a presentation was provided to the College Football Playoff board of managers on the 12-team playoff proposal and while it took another important step forward, it also came with a warning.

RC Slocum

RC Slocum diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

The College Football Hall of Fame coach checked himself into the MD Anderson Cancer Center on Saturday.

Mike Elko

"You win or lose every single play in football." How Mike Elko teaches 3rd down defense.

The Texas A&M coordinator stressed that a successful third down defense begins with winning 1st-and-10.

West Virginia kicker

Sources: FCS coordinator joining West Virginia staff

Stony Brook special teams coordinator Tony Thompson is now an analyst at West Virginia

br catholic

Louisiana prep association strips Baton Rouge Catholic High of multiple state championships

An investigation this spring into the Baton Rouge Catholic powerhouse football program has resulted in the lost of multiple state football championships and runners-up finishes for the Bears' program.

Mike Gundy

Report: Mike Gundy to take significant pay cut for second straight year

Mike Gundy is opting to take another significant voluntary pay cut, and assistant coaching salaries will be affected as well, in order to help the athletic department, according to a report from the Tulsa World.