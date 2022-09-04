Week 1 Madness: Stars galore for Ohio State-Notre Dame; Gators arrive, Dogs, Tide, Trojans thrive all on the FootballScoop Podcast

Breaking down college football's first three full days of the season and pivoting ahead to great games Sunday, Monday and all next weekend

College football might be in the midst of its greatest opening weekend since ...

Between the storylines of new coaches in new places -- we see you, Billy Napier, Lincoln Riley, Brent Venables and Tony Elliott, among others -- and rivalries reborn, this weekend is delivering everything.

The FootballScoop trio of Zach Barnett, Scott Roussel and John Brice break down the weekend's action, which coaches shines, players who starred, LeBron James at the Ohio State-Notre Dame game and why on earth is Scott Frost continuing to seek "cooperation" from Nebraska's assistant coaches?

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.