Billy Napier's Florida staff features three $1 million coordinators

Florida will have a trio of coordinators earning $1 million, plus one of the highest paid strength coaches in college football

Billy Napier was able to bring a handful of his Louisiana assistants with him when he made the jump to Florida, while also attracting some top-level coaches and recruiters to fill roles as well.

In total, Napier was given an assistant salary pool of $6.35 million to work with to hire his guys.

G. Allan Taylor was able to get his hands on what the new Gators staff is earning, and Napier's lineup includes three coordinators that will start off making $1 million this fall.

Patrick Toney followed Napier to Gainesville from Lafayette, while the addition of new offensive coordinator Rob Sale marked a reunion after Sale spent last season in the NFL with the New York Giants after helping Napier's offense at Louisiana set a number of offensive records.

Sean Spencer also spent last season in the NFL with the Giants as their defensive line coach, and will now coach the Gators defensive line and serve as co-defensive coordinator with Toney.

Recapping, the salaries for Napier's staff are:

Patrick Toney (Co-DC / Safeties) - $1 million
Sean Spencer (Co-DC / DL) - $1 million
Rob Sale (OC / OL) - $1 million
Corey Raymond (CBs) - $725k
Mike Peterson (OLBs) - $550k
Keary Colbert (WRs) - $500k
Jabbar Juluke (RBs) - $450k
Jay Bateman (ILBs) - $425k
William Peagler (TEs) - $425k
Darnell Stapleton (OL) - $250k

In addition to those, strength coach Mark Hocke, who spent the last four seasons with Napier at Louisiana, will be one of the highest paid strength coaches in college football.

Hocke, who is set to make $750k this fall, ranks behind only Ohio State's Mickey Mariotti, who made $801k last season.

Napier's Gators will open with Utah at home on September 3rd, before welcoming Mark Stoops and his Kentucky squad to Gainesville the next week.

The rest of the year will feature SEC games at The Swamp against Missouri, LSU, and South Carolina, with road trips to Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, Vandy and Florida State.

