Blake Anderson tells the story of his son's suicide

Cason Anderson, 21, took his own life in February. As part of Utah State's mental health awareness week, Blake Anderson told his story for the first time publicly.

Utah State has dedicated this Saturday's home game with UNLV to promote mental health awareness, with staff members sharing their respective brushes with mental illness.

That includes head coach Blake Anderson, who for the first time shared the story of his son Cason's suicide.

I could re-tell Anderson's story, but it's much better to hear it from Anderson himself.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates one in five adults and one in six minors experience mental illness each year. This year, the Andersons became one of countless American families to fight a disease whose symptoms do not show themselves until it's too late.

Those numbers above show each of us know someone fighting one of these battles, and plenty are, or will, fight them ourselves. The only defense we have is each other.

Kudos to Utah State for doing their part, and may God send His comfort and protection to the Andersons.