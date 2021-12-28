Bob Stoops says he'd be okay with a tequila bath if Oklahoma wins the Alamo Bowl

The Hall of Famer continues living his best life as OU's substitute head coach.

"What are they doing to do, fire me?"



Very few people who utter that line can actually afford to be fired. Bob Stoops is not one of those people.

Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month, Stoops is back in the crimson and cream for a one-night only reunion show, ceremonially passing the torch from his former assistant Lincoln Riley to another former assistant, Brent Venables.

Stoops has taken his interim assignment with aplomb, willingly stepping into his role as a living metaphor to remind a fan base that, fresh off losing their head coach to another college job for the first time in 70 years, Oklahoma football is a tradition that endured before the Riley years. In short, the guy who now works as a pitchman for Rock N Roll Tequila is having fun with the whole thing.

Asked Tuesday if he'd be okay being doused in tequila in the event OU defeats Oregon in Wednesday night's Alamo Bowl, Stoops said that'd be okay with him.

Just so long as it's Rock N Roll Tequila.