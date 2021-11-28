Bob Stoops will lead the Sooners in their bowl game

Will Bob Stoops returning to the sidelines to lead the Sooners for their bowl game be for just one game ala Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin, or could it ultimately lead to a triumphant return?

In a move that is sure to beg the question of whether it will really be for just one game, Sooners coaching legend Bob Stoops is coming back to the sidelines to lead Oklahoma in their bowl game, per multiple reports.

Stoops stepped away from the Sooners head coaching job back in June of 2017, leading to a smooth hand-off to then offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley to take them into the fall season.

In his first season, Lincoln led the Sooners to a 12-2 season and compiled an impressive overall record of 55-10 over the next four seasons.

This afternoon, word broke that Riley was leaving to become the new head coach at USC.

Bob Stoops was reportedly in the meeting where players were told of Lincoln's departure.

Now the question becomes whether Bob Stoops, who had a brief return to coaching in the XFL with the Dallas Renegades where he went 2-3, will have a one-game tenure like Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez has done, coming back to lead the Badgers in their bowl games on two separate occasions, or if this becomes more than that.

Stoops has said a number of times over the last two years that he really enjoys being able to watch his kids play sports, and his gig as an analyst for Fox Sports and doesn't have the itch to jump back into coaching.

UPDATE >> Following USC's official announcement of Lincoln Riley as their new head coach , Bob Stoops offered the following statement:

"First and foremost, I'm a program guy and whatever I can do to help OU and support the players, of course I'm glad to do it. I'll do everything I can to help them finish the season in a strong and successful way and I look forward to that."

"Lincoln did a great job in his five years as head coach here and I appreciate all he did for this program. I'll always appreciate the close friendship we've had and will continue to have. I wish the best for him, Caitlin and their family."