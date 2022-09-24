Skip to main content

Boise State makes a change at coordinator

Tim Plough is out as offensive coordinator and a familiar face to Boise State fans will replace him.

Andy Avalos announced this afternoon a decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Tim Plough.

"This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program," Avalos shared in the team's statement on the move.

"Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them. Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future."

Before joining Avalos staff before the 2021 season, Plough led some exciting and efficient offensive attacks at Northern Arizona (FCS) and UC-Davis (FCS).

Through four games of the 2022 season, Plough's offense ranked 105th nationally, scoring just 22 points per game including struggling to a 10 point offensive output in last night's game against UTEP.

Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter is stepping in to replace Plough for the rest of the year, starting immediately.

Koetter has been an offensive coordinator at five different college programs and three NFL teams, and served as the ehad coach of the Tampa Bay Bucs for three seasons, going 19-29 from 2016-18.

Koetter went 26-10 leading Boise State from 1998-2000 before he left for the head coaching job at Arizona State.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

