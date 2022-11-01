Skip to main content

Boston College AD Blake James offers public statement on Jeff Hafley

Blake James offers a statement of support for his 2-6 head coach.

Yesterday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley was asked if he's had any conversations about his future in Chestnut Hill after a 2-6 start to this season, and shared that he's "very confident" in his future with the program.

Hafley, who is 14-17 overall, led the program to bowl eligibility in his first two seasons as a head coach with a 6-5 finish in 2020 (where they turned down a bowl opportunity due to COVID concerns), followed by a 6-6 year in 2021. That season the Eagles lost six of their final 8 games. 

Their 2-6 start to this fall includes a win over FCS Maine (38-17) and a 1-point win over Louisville. The last four games on their schedule are against Duke, at NC State, at Notre Dame, and then home against Syracuse. Hafley's team is projected to be an underdog in each, and it is entirely possible his Eagles will finish 2-10. 

Today, Trevor Hass of The Globe asked about the job security of Hafley to athletic director Blake James, the former Miami athletic director who has been on the job since June.

James shared the following statement with Hass.

"Certainly we are all disappointed in this season's results so far, no one more so than Jeff. I know that he, the staff and our student-athletes continue to work hard each and every day and we will continue to do all we can to support them in their efforts. Jeff is an outstanding coach and a great fit for Boston College and I am confident that the victories will come."

Back in November of 2021, Hafley signed a five-year extension taking him through 2026, and he and his staff have done an impressive job on the recruiting trail since his arrival ranking in the top 30 nationally the past two seasons.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

