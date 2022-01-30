Boston College reportedly targeting Notre Dame assistant for coordinator role

Boston College is reportedly targeting John McNulty to fill their offensive coordinator opening.

Frank Cignetti Jr. left Boston College recently to take the offensive coordinator job at Pitt.

Now, it appears Jeff Hafley is targeting a Notre Dame assistant to come fill the opening.

Pete Thamel tweets that Irish tight ends coach John McNulty is being targeted to fill the offensive coordinator role on Jeff Hafley's staff.

McNulty, who has 15 years of NFL experience as an assistant on the offensive side of the ball, previously served as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers for two stints, most recently in 2018 on Chris Ash's staff.

The Scarlet Knights offense ranked 130th out of 130 teams that season in scoring offense, averaging less than 14 points per game.

His first stint as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers was more successful under Greg Schiano in 2007, and after that he ventured back to the NFL to work as an assistant.

He spent the fall of 2019 as an analyst on James Franklin's staff at Penn State before landing the tight ends job at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly in 2020.

