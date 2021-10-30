Scot Loeffler makes history as first coach ejected

Bowling Green's coach got back-to-back unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the third quarter and was ejected in the Falcons' game at Buffalo

Just like that, Scot Loeffler made college football history on Saturday.

Likely not the kind that Bowling Green's head coach had wanted to register as his team faced Mid-American Conference rival Buffalo – though it ultimately came in a Falcons' 56-44 victory that snapped their four-game losing streak.

Loeffler was ejected in the third quarter of Bowling Green's road victory after the Falcons' third-year head man amassed a pair of unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties on back-to-back sequences in the game.

The second flag triggered an NCAA rule enacted prior to the 2016 college football season – and a rule that was believed to get its first enforcement in this contest.

A former offensive coordinator at Auburn, Virginia Tech and Boston College, Loeffler also has pulled double-duty for the Falcons as head coach and offensive play-caller.

Yet on Saturday, Bowling Green responded emphatically to its coach's absence. The Falcons uncorked a 28-point fourth quarter.

Additionally, they answered every single Bulls' challenge after the hosts on three separate occasions sliced their deficit to just five points.

The Falcons tallied only 11 first downs, possessed the ball less than 22 minutes and were penalized 15 times for a whopping 177 yards. Six of the Falcons' eight touchdowns covered 20 or more yards, and they also capitalized on a pair of Buffalo turnovers while they did not commit any turnovers.