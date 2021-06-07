Brad Davis nets massive raise in move from Arkansas to LSU

Davis was already among the nation's highest-paid O-line coaches, but the move home puts him in a new tax bracket.
Author:
Publish date:

Ed Orgeron's pitch to get Brad Davis to leave Arkansas for LSU was a two-pronged one. Both were obvious.

One, Davis is a Baton Rouge native. While the Hogs offensive line coach had a relationship with Sam Pittman dating back to his playing days at Oklahoma and his time as a GA at North Carolina, home is home.

The other prong was even more obvious. Orgeron offered lots and lots of money.

According to multiple reports Monday, Davis has signed a 3-year contract that will start at $810,000 and rise by $20,000 per year over the following two seasons.

Davis was already among the highest-paid O-line coaches in college football. Arkansas paid him $650,000, 10th most in the country. The $160,000 raise will vault him into a tie for third with Oklahoma's Bill Bedenbaugh; Davis will be in a tie for second when excluding Texas's Kyle Flood, who is also the Longhorns' offensive coordinator. 

It's also more than $100,000 above what LSU paid James Cregg last year. Orgeron secured Davis less than 48 hours after moving on from Cregg last week. 

"I am grateful for the time I spent in Fayetteville and the relationships that were made," Davis said upon leaving Arkansas. "I am thankful for the coaching staff and the players who worked tirelessly to return the program back to the one the fans could be proud of. I'm most grateful for Coach [Sam] Pittman not only believing in me, but pouring into me for more than half my life. I am disappointed to not finish the journey we began, but I am excited to return home to my native city and enjoy my parents and siblings. 

"I am sorry for those who I've let down, but hope those who truly know me will be happy for my opportunity to return home. I am excited to begin this new journey."

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

