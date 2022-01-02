Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Publish date:

Sources: Tony Elliott targeting a defensive coordinator from Big Ten

Author:

Purdue defensive coordinator Brad Lambert has emerged as a top target to join Tony Elliott’s first University of Virginia staff, multiple sources on Sunday tell FootballScoop although no deal is in place at this time. 

Elliott, the longtime Clemson offensive coordinator hired by the Cavaliers last month on the heels of Bronco Mendenhall’s sudden departure, has been systematically piecing together his inaugural UVa staff.

Sources told FootballScoop that in addition to Lambert, Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has been considered as a possible addition to the Cavaliers' defensive staff along with multiple other candidates.

But Lambert, who just wrapped up his first season at Purdue as the Boilermakers' defensive play-caller, has emerged as a primary target.

The former Charlotte head coach ('11-18), Lambert served as Marshall's defensive coordinator in 2019 & 20. 

Likewise, Lambert has rich experience in the Atlantic Coast Conference after a 10-year run on Jim Grobe's Wake Forest staff followed his time with Jim Donnan at Marshall and Georgia.

Lambert's head coaching experience could make him additionally attractive to the first-time head coach Elliott. Lambert helped launch and navigate Charlotte's progression from football independent into Conference-USA membership.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

Tags
terms:
brad lambert

You May Like

O'brien

Jags GM reportedly pushing to consider Bill O'Brien

As the search to replace Urban Meyer marches on, Trent Baalke is reportedly encouraging Shad Khan to consider Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

7 hours ago
Barnes_Matt-e1561225289207-1024x828

Sources: Ohio State's Barnes top target for Memphis defensive coordinator job

Sources tell FootballScoop deal could be complete shortly after Buckeyes' Rose Bowl game opposite Utah

Jan 1, 2022
Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit: "I think this era of player just doesn't love football"

Kirk Herbstreit didn't mince words earlier today when talking about how he felt about players opting out of bowl games.

Jan 1, 2022
FIU

Sources: Former D3 head coach, D1 offensive coordinator joining FIU staff

Joshua Eargle will follow Mike MacIntyre from Memphis to Miami, sources say.

Jan 1, 2022
Farmer_Steve

Sources: Tulsa, Philip Montgomery adding former Texas Tech offensive line coach

Steve Farmer, who helped Texas Tech down Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl, is headed to the Golden Hurricane staff as offensive line coach

Dec 31, 2021
Geoff Collins

Geoff Collins reportedly adding a D-II coordinator to his staff

As Geoff Collins continues to retool his staff, he's reportedly adding a coordinator from the D-II title game.

Dec 31, 2021
Chip Kelly

Report: No guarantee Chip Kelly returns to UCLA

Kelly has one year left on his contract, his buyout drops to zero in a matter of days, and the results on the field could be argued either way.

Dec 31, 2021
Brennan Marion

Texas reportedly targeting Pitt's Brennan Marion as wide receivers coach

The Texas wide receivers job would be the fourth in as many years for the fast-rising 34-year-old.

Dec 30, 2021