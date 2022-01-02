Sources: Tony Elliott targeting a defensive coordinator from Big Ten

Purdue defensive coordinator Brad Lambert has emerged as a top target to join Tony Elliott’s first University of Virginia staff, multiple sources on Sunday tell FootballScoop although no deal is in place at this time.



Elliott, the longtime Clemson offensive coordinator hired by the Cavaliers last month on the heels of Bronco Mendenhall’s sudden departure, has been systematically piecing together his inaugural UVa staff.

Sources told FootballScoop that in addition to Lambert, Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has been considered as a possible addition to the Cavaliers' defensive staff along with multiple other candidates.



But Lambert, who just wrapped up his first season at Purdue as the Boilermakers' defensive play-caller, has emerged as a primary target.

The former Charlotte head coach ('11-18), Lambert served as Marshall's defensive coordinator in 2019 & 20.



Likewise, Lambert has rich experience in the Atlantic Coast Conference after a 10-year run on Jim Grobe's Wake Forest staff followed his time with Jim Donnan at Marshall and Georgia.



Lambert's head coaching experience could make him additionally attractive to the first-time head coach Elliott. Lambert helped launch and navigate Charlotte's progression from football independent into Conference-USA membership.

