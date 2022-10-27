Skip to main content

Breaking down college football's biggest games: Vols roll up Kentucky? Texas A&M fights for its season, Florida-Georgia, Penn State-Ohio State

It's a great weekend of scheduled games -- even if not the greatest weekend of the season. From rivalries to seasons on the line, FootballScoop breaks them all down

Tennessee is going 'Dark Mode' for its Halloween-weekend game against longtime border rival Kentucky.

The Vols are wearing all-black uniforms -- including a black helmet -- for the first time in the program's modern era.

Beyond the threads, Tennessee has flat-out been an incredible nemesis for Mark Stoops & Co. -- even as Stoops has taken the Wildcats to levels of sustained success not seen in decades while the Vols, before Josh Heupel, had been a revolving door of chaos.

Consider: Even in Kentucky's two most recent 10-win seasons under Stoops, it lost both of those years to Tennessee and a pair of different Vols' coaches.

Oddsmakers think the Vols absolutely roll in this one, and the FootballScoop staff give their thoughts on Tennessee winning big as well.

Elsewhere, can Penn State ugly-up things enough to have a shot late against Ohio State? Recent history says ... not bloody likely. 

Can Texas A&M solve its offensive and locker room issues, at least enough, to handle an Ole Miss team entering College Station, Texas, after its first loss of this season?

How does the last PAC-12 battle between UCLA and Stanford shake out? 

And how about Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime, having his Jackson State program as the center of the college football universe this weekend as ESPN's 'GameDay' broadcasts live from Jackson, Mississippi?

We tackle all these games and more in our FootballScoop Weekend Primer Podcast. 

