Deion Sanders, Jackson State adding former NFL head coach to Tigers' coaching staff

Sanders has announced former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has joined the JSU staff

The video released on YouTube featured a snippet of Mike Zimmer addressing Jackson State's football team inside the Tigers' new team room, with a hint from coach Deion Sanders that Zimmer could be more than just a guest speaker.

By Tuesday evening, JSU's attention-grabbing, second-year head coach had fully revealed that Zimmer was coming aboard the coaching staff of the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference champions.

"We just got a new HIGHLY EXPERIENCE(D) ANALYST to help propel (Jackson State football) to the Next Level," Sanders shared on his Instagram page. "Former HC of the (Vikings), my former DB Coach of the (Dallas Cowboys) and Dear Friend Mike Zimmer.

"Glad I don't have to pay u because I can't afford u. Let's Go Baby!"

In a video shared by Thee Pregame Show, Zimmer gushed about Sanders's impact in such a short period atop the Tigers' program.

JSU is coming off an record-setting 11-win season a year ago and has been tabbed a consensus top-25 team in the Football Championship Subdivision rankings for 2022.

"It's great to see how good he’s doing," Zimmer shared on video. "I knew he would be successful the way he can recruit, his knowledge of the game.

"The thing that impresses me is how he wants to educate his players, not just with football but with life."

Zimmer then made a declaration that should turns heads throughout college football.

"I think the sky is the limit," Zimmer said. "If some people would donate to him and this football program, there would be no stopping him.

"He would be competing with the Georgias and Alabamas and everybody around the country."

Zimmer was an assistant who won a Super Bowl title in SB XXX and also previously was named the NFL's Assistant Coach of the Year. He served eight years as the Vikings head coach before he was dismissed last season.

The Tigers, picked to repeat as SWAC champions, open their 2022 slate Sept. 4 against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN.