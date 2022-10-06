Skip to main content

Brent Key: "Success is the enemy of success."

Fresh off Brent Key's first win as the interim head coach at Georgia Tech, he's issuing a warning of sorts for his team.

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key is coming off a nice win over defending ACC champion Pitt last weekend in his head coaching debut, but he and the Georgia Tech staff won't be found giving pats on the back for a job well done this week.

At his presser earlier this week, Key dropped a great one liner that perfectly sums up their focus heading into a week where they will face a Duke squad that comes in at 4-1.

"Success is the enemy of success," Key shared.

"Anytime that you have success, all is does is draw more attention to you and it creates distractions for players, for coaches, and for fans. There are so many things that are in these young men's heads each day from external sources whether it be social media, media, family or friends."

"It is our job as coaches to really put the truth in front of them and get those guys to focus in a short matter of time to be able to go out an execute Saturday afternoon."

Hear more from Key in the clip below.

