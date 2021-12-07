An update on Idaho's search

Born in Moscow, Brent Pease's journey could soon come full circle.

The Montana assistant head coach and wide receivers coach is the leading candidate to take over the Vandals program, sources tell FootballScoop. Montana is still in the FCS playoffs, and thus a deal could be delayed as long as the Grizzlies keep winning. The Grizzlies visit James Madison in the quarterfinal round on Friday.

Pease has coached in his home state before, handling the wide receivers on Boise State's Fiesta Bowl-winning team in 2006 and eventually coordinating the offense and coaching quarterback Kellen Moore.

From there, Pease joined Will Muschamp's Florida staff from 2012-13, and then coached wide receivers for Chris Petersen at Washington from 2014-15. Pease coordinated UTEP's offense from 2016-17.

Pease would replace Paul Petrino, who was fired Nov. 18 after posting a 34-66 mark in nine seasons.

Idaho left FBS independence to join the Big Sky Conference in 2018 and has yet to post a winning record.

“We are committed to competing at the top of the Big Sky Conference and the FCS,” UI athletic director Terry Gawlik said. “We will work tirelessly to find a dynamic coach that will lead the Vandals back to the playoffs. Our goals are lofty, and our expectations are high, but we know the Vandal family expects nothing less than championship-caliber football in the Kibbie Dome.”

