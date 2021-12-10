Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Details of Brent Venables contract at Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley's departure for USC was a blow to Oklahoma's collective ego, but it did represent a cost savings for the Sooners' balance sheet.
According to a source, Brent Venables signed a 6-year contract that starts at $7 million per year and rises $100,000 per year thereafter, taking him to a peak of $7.5 million by 2027. He will average $7.25 million in salary over the life of the deal. 

Venables will start at $6.4 million in base pay with $600,000 per year in supplemental payments. 

Lincoln Riley earned $8.05 million in 2021 and was set to top $7.5 million in each of the final four years on his contract, with a $750,000 retention bonus in 2023 that would have taken his pay to $8.275 million that year. 

