Skip to main content

Brent Venables shares a great Mike Leach and Mark Mangino story

If you love running power or the Air Raid, you're going to get a kick out of this story from Bob Stoops' first staff meeting after taking over at Oklahoma, as told by the new leader of the Sooners.

Back just before the calendar had flipped to 2000, Bob Stoops' 14 years as an assistant and coordinator paid off with his first head coaching opportunity at tradition-rich Oklahoma.

Looking back, the eldest Stoops put together a pretty impressive initial staff in Norman including four coaches that would go on to be head coaches themselves in Mike Leach, Mike Stoops, Mark Mangino and Brent Venables.

At the podium for his first spring ball as the new head coach of the Sooners, Brent Venables reflected back on their first staff meeting and shared a pretty funny story involving Leach and Mangino.

Leach was lured away from Hal Mumme's staff at Kentucky where they had brought the Air Raid to major college football and Stoops had appointed him the Sooners new offensive coordinator while Mangino brought with him a very different philosophy from his time working at Kansas State under Bill Snyder for eight seasons where he was the run game coordinator.

In that first staff meeting, Stoops is going around introducing the coaches to each other and the full offensive staff has their first opportunity to talk some ball.

Stoops introduces Mangino as the run game coordinator, and Mangino later starts talking about the beauty of the power play and how excited he was to install and practice it.

As Venables shares, Leach had other plans.

Of course, the two offensive minds got to face off later in Big 12 play as Leach went on to his first head coaching opportunity at Texas Tech and Mangino took the Kansas program to heights it had never seen before (and obviously hasn't seen since). 

Listen to Venables lay out the full story in the clip.

Tags
terms:
OklahomaMike leachMark ManginoBrent VenablesBob Stoops

You May Like

Kevin Wilson

The highest paid tight ends coaches in college football: 2022 edition

College football lost its only $2 million tight ends coach, but four still top the $1 million mark.

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
Marshall Old Dominion

Conference USA reaches resolution with three departing members

After announcing so last month, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss have officially played their final game in C-USA.

By Zach Barnett17 hours ago
Credit: Seattle Times

NFL approves new overtime rules for playoffs

The NFL has approved a solution to their playoff woes, at least for the playoffs.

By Doug Samuels22 hours ago
Larry Johnson

The highest-paid defensive line coaches in college football: 2022 edition

The going rate for top-level defensive line coaching has topped half a million dollars, but D-line coaches are lacking behind their peers in one important way.

By Zach BarnettMar 29, 2022
Neyland-Stadium-renovation-rendering-1024x576

Proposed University of Tennessee budget includes millions for Vols' Neyland Stadium, baseball and basketball venues

The proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget also projected to earmark some $200 million for athletics facilities

By John BriceMar 29, 2022
Luke Fickell

Sources: Cincinnati fills defensive opening with Division III coordinator

James Ross III, the a former Michigan player and Michigan staffer that had recently been promoted to defensive coordinator at Hope (D-III - MI), is expected to join the Bearcats on-field staff.

By Doug SamuelsMar 29, 2022
Brian Flores

Two more coaches reportedly joining Brian Flores discrimination suit

"My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come," Flores said upon announcing his suit in February.

By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2022
NFL

NFL moves to bolster, expand Rooney Rule

Twenty years in, the NFL is taking steps to address the systemic issues that make the Rooney Rule necessary.

By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2022