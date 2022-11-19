On Big Ten Network and postgame, Illinois coach Bret Bielema airs officiating frustrations

Bielema: "We have to beat 110,000 and a few others"

Nationally ranked and having been a season-long contender for its first-ever Big Ten Western Division title and championship-game berth, Illinois has experienced something of a breakthrough campaign in Year 2 under Bret Bielema.

The Illini nearly had a true signature win Saturday, when they led inside the final 60 before Michigan got a Jake Moody field goal to secure its 19-17 win and maintain a Big Ten battle of unbeatens next Saturday at Ohio State.

"We have to play cleaner," Bielema told the Big Ten Network on the field after the game. "We have to beat 110,000 and then some."

Then some, presumably, was an oblique shot at the officiating crew

Though Illinois had a chance up 17-16 to run out the clock, its offense could not generate a first down and was forced to punt back to possession the Wolverines.

Controversy, at least in the eyes of Bielema and Illinois faith, soon followed. Moody's 35-yard field goal was set up by a defensive penalty against the Illinois secondary and then also after a Michigan pass was ruled a completed catch.

Though the officiating crew reviewed the call, they upheld the on-field ruling. TV replays appeared clearly to show the ball travel through the arms of Michigan wideout Cornelius Johnson and hit the turf.

"I'm extremely pissed off," Bielema said. "Very angry, very upset. I think our kids did a lot to win the football game and to continually have things go against us, very frustrating.

"You have to stand up for the people you believe in. I believe in that locker room, big-time. I know they'll rise up to the challenge once again."

Though the reception only covered 5 yards per the official box score, it moved Moody closer for the kick and allowed Michigan to have a different approach on third and short as opposed to facing third-and-10 had the Johnson play been ruled an incompletion.