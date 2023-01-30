Skip to main content

Bret Bielema reportedly finalizing deal to bring Thad Ward back to Illinois

Kansas State receivers coach Thad Ward previously coached the running backs at Illinois a few seasons ago under Lovie Smith on his first staff in Champaign.

Seeing what Ward has done with the receivers of the Big 12 champs, Bret Bielema is aiming at bringing Wells back to the Illini.

Pete Thamel tweets that Ward is finalizing a deal to become the new running backs coach for Illinois.

Ward has roots in the midwest during a coaching career that spans two decades and includes stops at Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Temple, and Western Illinois.

While at Temple, Ward held the title of pass game coordinator in addition to his duties coaching the receivers.

It's been a busy offseason for Bielema, who has had to replace a few key pieces of his staff, including defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who is the new head coach at Purdue. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for more.

