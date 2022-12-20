Bret Bielema signs new six-year contract

Illinois has announced that head coach Bret Bielema has signed a new six-year contract.

The new deal will take him through the end of the 2028 season.

Bielema led Illinois to the program's best season in 15 years this past fall with an 8-4 record.

Combined with his 5-7 season in his first rebuilding year with the program, Bielema is 13-11, which marks the best two-year start for a head coach of Illinois since pre-1990.

The terms of the extension share that Bielema's annual salary will grow to $6 million annually, the release from the school shares. That includes an annual retention incentive of $500k. The new deal also calls for up to four on-year extensions if certain performance thresholds are met.

The extension formally goes up for approval January 26th, 2023 in front of the Board of Trustees.