Skip to main content

Brian Kelly: "I felt like I did everything I could do at Notre Dame."

After a successful partnership for 12 seasons, Kelly felt it was time to move on from Notre Dame, and Notre Dame felt it was time to move on from him.

Ultimately, it will take some time to properly analyze the Brian Kelly era at Notre Dame.

On the one hand, he won more games than any coach in the school's storied history. On the other, unlike Rockne, and Holtz, and Parseghian, and Leahy, and Devine, he never won a national title. He came close a few times, but was consistently blown out by teams from the South: 42-14 to Alabama in 2012, 30-3 to Clemson in 2018, and 31-14 to Alabama in 2020. 

Still, it says something that he consistently got the Irish to the game's biggest stage. in the post-Lou Holtz era, Notre Dame had become a job that cycled through jobs relatively quickly -- Bob Davie got five years, Tyrone Willingham three, and Charlie Weis five before Kelly stuck around for 12. He could've gone more than that but, as he told Ralph Russo of the Associated Press, the partnership between Kelly and Notre Dame simply ran its course.

“I felt like I did everything that I could at Notre Dame and they felt like they did everything they could for me,” Kelly said. “I felt like we had both got to a point where this is what they could do, right? This is what I did. And we couldn’t get past that. OK? And so here we are.”

Kelly told the AP he asked for a football-specific chef and a new football complex with a dining hall. Notre Dame has had a new football building on the books since 2016, but has yet to break ground for one reason or another.

Notre Dame felt it had given Kelly everything it could give, and Kelly -- propelled by what he'd seen each time his team faced Alabama or Clemson -- felt Notre Dame needed more in order to win national titles. 

So it should come as no surprise that when LSU came with a 10-year, $95 million contract, Kelly accepted.

LSU gives Kelly an opportunity to coach in "the American League East," as he put it. 

“I loved my time at Notre Dame,” Kelly said. “We were on different paths and that’s fine. I’m fine with that.”

And so now we wait. Was Kelly a good coach for Notre Dame? Unquestionably yes. But was a he a great one, on par with Rockne, Parseghian and the like, simply limited by Notre Dame's place in college football's new era? That will depend on how Marcus Freeman and his successors fare. 

Read the full story here.

Tags
terms:
Brian KellyNotre Dame

You May Like

Peru State

Peru State pulls head coach from nearby FCS school

South Dakota assistant head coach Phil Ockinga has taken the head coaching job at the NAIA school.

By Zach Barnett16 hours ago
Lamar

Report: Lamar leaving WAC to re-join Southland

You... you can do that?

By Zach Barnett17 hours ago
Utah helmet

Utah to honor two fallen players with special helmets in 2022

The program will honor the memory of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe during at least one game this season.

By Zach Barnett17 hours ago
Mike Mularkey

Former Titans head coach Mike Mularkey says team skirted Rooney Rule in hiring him

If Mike Mularkey's version of events are correct, then the ongoing Brian Flores lawsuit has its smoking gun.

By Zach Barnett20 hours ago
Brian Flores

Ex-NFL head coach Steve Wilks, veteran assistant Ray Horton join Flores in racial discrimination fight against NFL hiring practices

Horton said his head coaching interview with the Tennessee Titans "was a sham"

By John Brice20 hours ago
Mike Leach Miss State

Mike Leach is bringing his football and warfare class to Mississippi State

To unlock Mike Leach's football philosophy, one must first understand the history of insurgent warfare.

By Zach Barnett23 hours ago
joe kennedy

High school coach fired for post-game prayers poised for U.S. Supreme Court case

Joe Kennedy is suing his former Washington state school district

By John BriceApr 6, 2022
FU

Furman, Clay Hendrix hiring former James Madison assistant Drew Dudzik

Dudzik is taking over the Paladins' wide receivers corps

By John BriceApr 6, 2022