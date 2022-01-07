A look at the contracts for Brian Kelly's LSU staff
Brian Kelly's first LSU staff is nearly set. He still needs to hire a wide receivers coach and he still needs to assign positional duties to defensive aides Robert Steeples and Kerry Cooks, but other than that everything is in place.
Even the salaries.
The last of the assistants -- saved the yet-to-be-hired coach, obviously -- saw their deals approved on Thursday. Via The Advocate's Wilson Alexander, each of Kelly's hires got a 3-year deal rising incrementally each year. To date, LSU has committed $8.18 million to Kelly's nine assistants and head strength coach Jake Flint.
Matt House, defensive coordinator
2022 -- $1.8 million | 2023 -- $1.9 million | 2024 -- $2 million
Mike Denbrock, offensive coordinator
2022 -- $1.3 million | 2023 -- $1.4 million | 2024 -- $1.5 million
Frank Wilson, associate head coach
2022 -- $900,000 | 2023 -- $950,000 | 2024 -- $1 million
Jamar Cain, defensive line coach/run game coordinator
2022 -- $800,000 | 2023 -- $850,000 | 2024 -- $900,000
Brian Polian, special teams coordinator
2022 -- $625,000 | 2023 -- $675,000 | 2024 -- $725,000
Joe Sloan, quarterbacks coach
2022 -- $550,000 | 2023 -- $600,000 | 2024 -- $650,000
Robert Steeples, defensive assistant
2022 -- $450,000 | 2023 -- $500,000 | 2024 -- $550,000
Kerry Cooks, defensive assistant
2022 -- $450,000 | 2023 -- $500,000 | 2024 -- $550,000
Jake Flint, director of athletic development
2022 -- $475,000 | 2023 -- $500,000 | 2024 -- $525,000
Offensive line coach Brad Davis, a 2021 arrival and the lone holdover from Ed Orgeron's staff, was on a 3-year deal that was to pay him $830,000 in 2022 and $850,000 in '23.
As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.