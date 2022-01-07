A look at the contracts for Brian Kelly's LSU staff

LSU has already committed more than $8 million for Kelly's on-field staff in 2022.

Brian Kelly's first LSU staff is nearly set. He still needs to hire a wide receivers coach and he still needs to assign positional duties to defensive aides Robert Steeples and Kerry Cooks, but other than that everything is in place.

Even the salaries.

The last of the assistants -- saved the yet-to-be-hired coach, obviously -- saw their deals approved on Thursday. Via The Advocate's Wilson Alexander, each of Kelly's hires got a 3-year deal rising incrementally each year. To date, LSU has committed $8.18 million to Kelly's nine assistants and head strength coach Jake Flint.

Matt House, defensive coordinator

2022 -- $1.8 million | 2023 -- $1.9 million | 2024 -- $2 million

Mike Denbrock, offensive coordinator

2022 -- $1.3 million | 2023 -- $1.4 million | 2024 -- $1.5 million

Frank Wilson, associate head coach

2022 -- $900,000 | 2023 -- $950,000 | 2024 -- $1 million

Jamar Cain, defensive line coach/run game coordinator

2022 -- $800,000 | 2023 -- $850,000 | 2024 -- $900,000

Brian Polian, special teams coordinator

2022 -- $625,000 | 2023 -- $675,000 | 2024 -- $725,000

Joe Sloan, quarterbacks coach

2022 -- $550,000 | 2023 -- $600,000 | 2024 -- $650,000

Robert Steeples, defensive assistant

2022 -- $450,000 | 2023 -- $500,000 | 2024 -- $550,000

Kerry Cooks, defensive assistant

2022 -- $450,000 | 2023 -- $500,000 | 2024 -- $550,000

Jake Flint, director of athletic development

2022 -- $475,000 | 2023 -- $500,000 | 2024 -- $525,000

Offensive line coach Brad Davis, a 2021 arrival and the lone holdover from Ed Orgeron's staff, was on a 3-year deal that was to pay him $830,000 in 2022 and $850,000 in '23.

