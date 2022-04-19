Skip to main content

Brian Kelly shares why "organizational health" has been a main tenet of each staff he builds

Kelly has turned around a number of programs, and he points to his focus on organizational health as a reason why.

Brian Kelly has been building winning football programs for decades, dating back to his first head football job at Grand Valley State from 1991-2003.

Of course, from there he went on to build programs at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame before surprising college football with a move to LSU this off season.

Having built a winning program at each of those stops, Kelly certainly has developed an intentional formula to maximize the potential at each school. 

Some call it culture, some call it alignment, but when asked yesterday about an interview he did with Sports Illustrated recently, Kelly was asked about his focus on something called "organizational health."

"Organizational health is communication, and people communicating the same way, when it's healthy everyone is collaborative and there is a cohesiveness on a day-to-day basis and I love where we are. We have a great staff that is able to do that."

It has been said that organizations are perfectly designed for the results that they get, and Kelly shares that is a big reason behind his focus on the phrase and why it maybe took him a bit longer to assemble his staff than LSU fans would have liked.

"So when we talk about that, in particular, there are always reasons that things go the way that they do, and one of the things that I identified was that we needed to have great organizational health."

"Every program that I have been at, that has been one of the tenets for success, so creating that early on was maybe part of the reason it was a slow start in the roll out of bringing the coaches out because I had to really make sure the foundational pieces were together for that organizational health."

Hear Kelly's full comments in the clip.

Tags
terms:
Brian KellyNotre DameLSUGrand Valley State

You May Like

Matt LaFleur

The time an NFL owner wanted to put coaches on the field... in uniform

In 1944, the Detroit Lions' owner wanted to turn NFL coaches into a mix of baseball managers and golf caddies.

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
Georgia 1

Georgia's national championship rings are in

The Dawgs' new jewelry celebrates the program's history and the finer points of the title-clinching victory over Alabama.

By Zach Barnett19 hours ago
lance

Group launching Kansas Jayhawks' bold NIL plan with $1.2m goal, special gameday access

The 12th Man Strategies company is touting exclusive interactions with KU players, Lance Leipold and other benefits

By John Brice21 hours ago
Apple

NFL Sunday Ticket reportedly set to leave DirecTV for Apple TV+

Launched in 1994, Sunday Ticket has been an underrated building block in football's evolution into America's Game. It's about to leave satellite TV for the first time.

By Zach Barnett22 hours ago
Ricky Rahne ODU

Ricky Rahne and Old Dominion reportedly agree to contract extension

Rahne inks extension after strong finish to 2021 season.

By Doug SamuelsApr 18, 2022
Andy Coen

Former Lehigh coach Andy Coen passes away

Coen's 85 victories are tied for the most in program history.

By Zach BarnettApr 16, 2022
UCF

UCF going all-in on NIL for spring game

In going above and beyond to market its players, UCF is really marketing itself.

By Zach BarnettApr 15, 2022
Lincoln Riley

USC drops a hype video for the Lincoln Riley era

In a town that practically invented hype, USC is leaning in big-time.

By Zach BarnettApr 15, 2022