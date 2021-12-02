Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Publish date:

Bronco Mendenhall steps down at Virginia

Author:

Bronco Mendenhall will step down as the head coach at Virginia following the Cavs' upcoming bowl game, the program announced Thursday.

“It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program. He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives.

“In his own, understated way, he had a tremendous impact on our local community with the Thursday’s Heroes Program and with his encouragement of his players to be proactively involved in so many local community organizations.

“He is an amazing colleague to our other coaches and staff, always willing to help wherever it is needed. I have been blessed to have been able to work with him these last four years and I wish he and Holly the very best in their next chapter.”

Mendenhall is 36-38 in six seasons at Virginia, including 6-6 this season.

Hired after a 99-43 run at BYU, Mendenhall reached four bowl games in his six seasons in Charlottesville. His tenure saw the program's first ACC Coastal championship, the program's first New Year's Six bowl (the 2019 Orange Bowl), and the end of Virginia's 15-year Commonwealth Cup losing streak to Virginia Tech. 

Mendenhall's departure means both major programs in the Old Dominion will have new head coaches in 2022. Brent Pry was installed as Virginia Tech's new head coach on Tuesday. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

troy-head

Sources: Troy's finalists include Alabama, Kentucky, West Virginia assistants; final interviews underway

The Trojans are seeking a replacement for Chip Lindsey, fired last month after 3 seasons.

1 hour ago
Lock Haven

D-II program parts ways with head coach after just three months

After taking over the program just three months, Lock Haven has decided to part ways with John Kelling and will search for a new head coach again.

2 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hands the ball off to Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups before Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

An update on Auburn's search for their next offensive coordinator

After the shotgun marriage with Mike Bobo didn't work, expect Bryan Harsin to opt for the familiar with his next hire.

4 hours ago
Steve Addazio

Sources: Steve Addazio will not return at Colorado State

Addazio spent just two seasons at Colorado State.

5 hours ago
Oklahoma

The lay of the land at Oklahoma

As Joe Castiglione conducts his first coaching search since 1998, the reality of OU's program must be top of mind.

6 hours ago
open letter (1)

An open letter for coaches on leaving the right way, from someone who has tried

A lot has been made about how guys like Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley have left one program for another, so here's an open letter on how to (try to) do it the right way, from someone who has tried.

6 hours ago
Brent Pry

Virginia Tech releases Brent Pry's contract

Pry's salary will start at $4 million and rise to $5 million by 2026.

7 hours ago
freeman1

BREAKING: Notre Dame tabbing Marcus Freeman as head coach

Freeman is taking over for his former boss, Brian Kelly, for his first head-coaching post

21 hours ago