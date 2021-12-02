Bronco Mendenhall steps down at Virginia

Bronco Mendenhall will step down as the head coach at Virginia following the Cavs' upcoming bowl game, the program announced Thursday.

“It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program. He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives.

“In his own, understated way, he had a tremendous impact on our local community with the Thursday’s Heroes Program and with his encouragement of his players to be proactively involved in so many local community organizations.

“He is an amazing colleague to our other coaches and staff, always willing to help wherever it is needed. I have been blessed to have been able to work with him these last four years and I wish he and Holly the very best in their next chapter.”

Mendenhall is 36-38 in six seasons at Virginia, including 6-6 this season.

Hired after a 99-43 run at BYU, Mendenhall reached four bowl games in his six seasons in Charlottesville. His tenure saw the program's first ACC Coastal championship, the program's first New Year's Six bowl (the 2019 Orange Bowl), and the end of Virginia's 15-year Commonwealth Cup losing streak to Virginia Tech.

Mendenhall's departure means both major programs in the Old Dominion will have new head coaches in 2022. Brent Pry was installed as Virginia Tech's new head coach on Tuesday.

