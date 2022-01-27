Skip to main content

Broncos reportedly finalizing deal to bring Nathaniel Hackett to Denver

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be the new head coach in Denver, according to multiple reports this morning.

Tom Pelissero was among the first to report the hire.

Hackett had a number of head coaching interviews lined up this off season, including a recent second round interview as a finalist with the Jaguars.

Hackett has had offensive coordinator stops with the Bills and Jaguars in addition to his time in Green Bay. 

He also spent a few seasons at Syracuse, where he held pass game coordinator titles in 2010 before being elevated to offensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012 under Doug Marrone. He followed Marrone in the same role to the Bills in 2013.

Could the hire lead to Aaron Rodgers finishing out his career in Denver? The hire is all it took to spark some wishful thinking among Broncos fans already today.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

