Broncos have fired Nathaniel Hackett

The Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Tom Pelissero was among the first to break the news, and the Broncos have since announced the move.

Hackett was in his first season with the organization and was 4-11.

The Broncos got blown out 51-14 last night against the Rams, who are just 5-10.

Under Hackett, the Broncos lead the league in penalties, with 107 on the year, the roster has underperformed in nearly every area, and there have been a number of head scratching in-game decisions through the first 15 games of his tenure.

Before taking over the Broncos, Hackett served as the offensive coordinator for the Packers and Jaguars.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

