Browns reportedly adding a MAC coordinator to the staff

Israel Woolfork is reportedly leaving the Miami (OH) staff for a position with the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are reporting plucking a loyal MAC assistant to fill a role on staff.

Pete Thamel tweeted this morning that Miami (OH) receivers coach / passing game coordinator Israel Woolfork is leaving to become the assistant quarterbacks coach in Cleveland.

Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Woolfork is accepting a role on the staff, however it's a bit different title than what was originally reported in that the role is a Bill Willis Fellowship position (a role named after the first African American to play in the NFL) to where he will leave the Miami staff for an opportunity to work with the quarterbacks.

Woolfork had been a member of the Miami staff dating back to 2013, where he started off working as a graduate assistant before being elevated to running backs coach for three seasons and he's spent the past four seasons working with the team's receivers.

Before joining the Redhawks staff, Woolfork was a player at Grand Valley State (D-II - MI).

In Cleveland, Woolfork will have the opportunity to work with newly signed quarterback Deshaun Watson as they move away from Baker Mayfield to usher in a new era.

