Broyles Award announces 2022 semifinalists

The list of nominees has been cut down to 15 semifinalists.

The Broyles Award has cut down its list to 15 semifinalists, the award announced Monday.

Culled from a group of more than 50 nominees, 15 candidates are still in the running for the nation's top assistant coach.

They are:

-- Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins
-- Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz
-- Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham
-- Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh
-- Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb
-- LSU defensive coordinator Matt House
-- Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles
-- South Carolina special teams coordinator Pete Lembo
-- North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo
-- Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter
-- Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken
-- USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua
-- Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker
-- TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley
-- Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters

Finalists will be announced next Tuesday, Nov. 29 and the winner will be crowned on Dec. 6. 

