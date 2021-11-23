Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Publish date:

Broyles Award announces 15 semifinalists

College football's top award for assistant coaches has been narrowed down to 15 semifinalists.
After revealing their initial set of 2021 Broyles Award nominees last week, the prestigious award going to the top assistant coach in college football now has their list semifinalists.

The Broyles Award list of 15 semifinalists are:

2021 Broyles Semifinalists

While the Group of Five is well represented with UTSA, Houston and Cincinnati, the list is missing any representation from from the Pac-12, and really any coach from the west coast in general.    

This group will soon be narrowed down to five finalists who will get an invite to Little Rock, Arkansas for the two-day event culminating in the ceremony.

The selection committee is stacked with legendary college coaching greats that include; Vince Dooley, Grant Teaff, Barry Switzer, Phillip Fulmer, Lou Holtz, Mark Richt, Mike Bellotti, Frank Beamer, Gary Pinkel, RC Slocum, Steve Spurrier, Bob Stoops and Bill Snyder, among a few others.

Past winners include Steve Sarkisian, Gus Malzahn, Brent Venables, Tony Elliott, Mike Locksley, Kirby Smart, and Joe Brady.

A winner will be announced at the ceremony during the day on December 7th.

Broyles Award

