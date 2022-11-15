Skip to main content

Broyles Award announces 2022 nominees

The Broyles Award, given out annually to college football's top assistant coach, has announced their initial list of 2022 nominees.

Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis won the award last season as Michigan's offensive play caller.

Among some of the most notable names on this year's initial list are Alex Atkins (Florida State), Ryan Walters (Illinois), Andy Kotelnicki (Kansas), Matt House (LSU, Phil Longo (UNC), Jim Knowles (Ohio State), Todd Monken (Georgia), Kenny Dillingham (Oregon), Manny Diaz (Penn State), and Alex Golesh (Tennessee).

This list will get whittled down to just a small handful of finalists that get invited to Little Rock for the formal Award Ceremony on December 6th.

Take a look at this year's impressive group of nominees.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 1.10.09 PM
Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 1.10.13 PM
