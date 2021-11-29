Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Broyles Award announces their five finalists

The Broyles Award reveals their five finalists - 3 offensive coordinators and two defensive coordinators.
The Broyles Award has announced their five finalists for the top assistant coach in college football.

They are:

Baylor OC Jeff Grimes
Oklahoma State DC Jim Knowles
Georgia DC Dan Lanning
Michigan OC Josh Gattis
Wake Forest OC Warren Ruggerio

That's a loaded group of men who led their units to outstanding seasons.

The past four winners have all been on the offensive side of the ball, with the last defensive coach to win it being Clemson's Brent Venables in 2016. The defensive side of the ball had a three-year run where they dominated from 2011-13 with John Chavis (LSU), Bob Diaco (ND) and Pat Narduzzi (Michigan State), but the award has been dominated by the offensive side of the ball in the years s

Past winners include Steve Sarkisian, Gus Malzahn, Brent Venables, Tony Elliott, Mike Locksley, Kirby Smart, and Joe Brady. 

A winner will be announced at the ceremony during the day on December 7th.

