Broyles Award releases initial set of 2021 nominees

The Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football, announced their initial list of 2021 nominees this afternoon.

This year's list is highlighted by some coaches that have done outstanding jobs this season including Pete Golding (Alabama), Jeff Grimes (Baylor), Mike Denbrock (Cincinnati), Kevin Wilson (Ohio State), Jeff Lebby (Ole Miss), Dan Lanning (UGA), and Jim Leonhard (Wisconsin) - just to point out a few.

The group of nominees will be narrowed down to five finalists who will get an invite to Little Rock, Arkansas for the two-day event culminating in the ceremony.

Past winners include Steve Sarkisian, Gus Malzahn, Brent Venables, Tony Elliott, Mike Locksley, Kirby Smart, and Joe Brady.

The selection committee is stacked with legendary college coaching greats that include; Vince Dooley, Grant Teaff, Barry Switzer, Phillip Fulmer, Lou Holtz, Mark Richt, Mike Bellotti, Frank Beamer, Gary Pinkel, RC Slocum, Steve Spurrier, Bob Stoops and Bill Snyder, among a few others.

The ceremony where the winner will be named is set to take take place Tuesday, December 7th.