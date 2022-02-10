Skip to main content

Bryan Harsin dodges cameras as he leaves SEC head coaches meeting

Even goldfish think the Auburn head coach is living in a fishbowl right now.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the conference room at SEC headquarters today.

Any meeting of a conference's head coaches would be fascinating theater, but especially the SEC and double especially this year's SEC meeting. 

You had Kirby Smart making his first "inter-squad" appearance as a national champion. You had Billy Napier and Brian Kelly attending their first SEC function. You had Jimbo Fisher making his first appearance since winning the recruiting national championship, and since publicly ripping Lane Kiffin for calling him a cheater. You had Mike Leach, being Mike Leach. 

And then you had Bryan Harsin.

The Auburn head coach went to Mexico after Signing Day and returned to a public, ongoing coup attempt. As Auburn launches an investigation clearly attempting to fire him for cause, Auburn passed a new university policy that can fire him for cause for not cooperating with the investigation it just launched trying to fire him for cause. 

That was Wednesday. 

On Thursday, Harsin had to attend the same SEC meeting as his 13 colleagues, which meant appearing in public.

Harsin entered through a side door in the morning, but could not escape the waiting cameras as he dashed for the exit.

As you can see here, Harsin clearly realizes he walked toward the wrong SUV, which required him to walk around the wrong vehicle to get to the correct one. The longest five seconds of Harsin's life became the longest 20 seconds of Harsin's life.

And this is Bryan Harsin's life now. Compete with Saban, Smart, Fisher and the rest, convince your players, assistants, fans and bosses to keep you around as you grasp to your job by your fingertips, and dodge questions everywhere you go. 

Tags
terms:
Bryan HarsinAuburn

You May Like

SEC

Despite COVID-19 pandemic impacts, SEC distributing record $54.6 million to members

In less than seven years' time, the SEC has nearly doubled its distribution to member schools

4 hours ago
Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans reportedly don't plan to hire a defensive coordinator

The Texans are reportedly settling on Lovie Smith juggling head coach and defensive coordinator responsibilities.

7 hours ago
Chris Kiffin

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin reportedly heading back to NFL

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin reportedly heading back to NFLDraft SharePreviewPublish

8 hours ago
TCU

Sources: TCU plucking D-line coach from new Louisiana Tech staff

JaMarkus McFarland, who left Stephen F. Austin for Louisiana Tech earlier this winter, in now leaving La Tech for TCU.

11 hours ago
Ola Adams Nova

Temple reportedly losing co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams to NFL opportunity

Temple co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams spent last season as an FCS defensive coordinator, and is now reportedly heading to the NFL.

11 hours ago
Allianz Arena

NFL continues its plan of world domination

The league will play its first of four German games this fall, the latest stepping stone to blanketing the globe with NFL football.

Feb 9, 2022
Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh, Michigan filling offensive coordinator, other roles from within

After again losing his offensive and defensive coordinators, Jim Harbaugh is promoting from within

Feb 9, 2022
Cristobal U

Mario Cristobal is reportedly adding another FBS offensive coordinator to staff

Frank Ponce, the offensive coordinator at Appalachian State, is reportedly joining Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami

Feb 9, 2022