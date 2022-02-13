Bryan Harsin is reportedly losing another coordinator

Auburn special teams coordinator Bert Watts is reportedly leaving The Plains for an opportunity in the NFL.

Auburn's Bryan Harsin may have gotten the good news that he'd be returning to The Plains last week, but as Super Bowl kickoff nears word is he will be losing another coach.

This past off season Harsin has had to hire guys to replace coordinators on both sides of the ball, and is working on his second offensive coordinator hire of the off season after the hire of Austin Davis didn't work out.

Now, special teams coordinator / outside linebackers coach Bert Watts is reportedly on the move.

Matt Zenitz tweets that Watts is joining the Denver Broncos staff as outside linebackers coach.



Before joining Harsin's staff at Auburn, Watts served as the defensive coordinator at Fresno State and UC Davis (FCS).

While at Fresno State in 2018, Watts led a unit that ranked third nationally in scoring defense, giving up just more than two touchdowns a game while ranking among the top ten units nationally in a number of other key categories as well.

Watts also held the associate head coach title for the Tigers.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who coached college football on Doug Marrone's staff at Syracuse for a few seasons, has filled a few of the positions on his staff with college coaches already.

