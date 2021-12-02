Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Publish date:

An update on Auburn's search for their next offensive coordinator

After the shotgun marriage with Mike Bobo didn't work, expect Bryan Harsin to opt for the familiar with his next hire.
Author:

Mike Bobo is out after one season as Auburn's offensive coordinator. An awkward fit from the start, he will be owed $2.6 million on top of the $1.3 million he was paid this season to produce the SEC's 10th-ranked offense.

Following a 6-6 debut season (with one game to play), Bryan Harsin cannot afford a similar result in 2022.

That's why sources in the profession expect Harsin to opt for the familiar with his second offensive coordinator hire at Auburn. 

Zak Hill recently completed his second season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State following four years in the same role under Harsin at Boise.

The Sun Devils ranked third in the Pac-12 in yards per play this season (6.4).

In Hill's three seasons as Harsin's sole offensive play-caller, Boise State finished second, second and first in the Mountain West in scoring.

Hill would assimilate seamlessly with wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell, who both followed Harsin from Boise.

Word in the industry is Harsin is planning to move quickly with the hire. Whether it is Hill or not, we would think Auburn's new offensive coordinator is in place early next week if not sooner. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
zak hillAuburnBryan Harsin

You May Like

Steve Addazio

Sources: Steve Addazio will not return at Colorado State

Addazio spent just two seasons at Colorado State.

1 hour ago
Oklahoma

The lay of the land at Oklahoma

As Joe Castiglione conducts his first coaching search since 1998, the reality of OU's program must be top of mind.

1 hour ago
open letter (1)

An open letter for coaches on leaving the right way, from someone who has tried

A lot has been made about how guys like Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley have left one program for another, so here's an open letter on how to (try to) do it the right way, from someone who has tried.

2 hours ago
Brent Pry

Virginia Tech releases Brent Pry's contract

Pry's salary will start at $4 million and rise to $5 million by 2026.

3 hours ago
freeman1

BREAKING: Notre Dame tabbing Marcus Freeman as head coach

Freeman is taking over for his former boss, Brian Kelly, for his first head-coaching post

17 hours ago
Brian Kelly

WATCH: Brian Kelly tells his Notre Dame players he's leaving for LSU

Can you people get together and decide the proper amount of time a coach should tell a team he's leaving?

21 hours ago
Kermit Blount

Johnson C. Smith announces coaching change

The Division II school will hire a new head coach after relieving Kermit Blount of duties.

22 hours ago
Santos UNH

Sources: New Hampshire has their new head coach

New Hampshire is turning to a familiar face in Ricky Santos to lead the program following the retirement of Sean McDonnell.

23 hours ago