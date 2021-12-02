An update on Auburn's search for their next offensive coordinator

After the shotgun marriage with Mike Bobo didn't work, expect Bryan Harsin to opt for the familiar with his next hire.

Mike Bobo is out after one season as Auburn's offensive coordinator. An awkward fit from the start, he will be owed $2.6 million on top of the $1.3 million he was paid this season to produce the SEC's 10th-ranked offense.

Following a 6-6 debut season (with one game to play), Bryan Harsin cannot afford a similar result in 2022.

That's why sources in the profession expect Harsin to opt for the familiar with his second offensive coordinator hire at Auburn.

Zak Hill recently completed his second season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State following four years in the same role under Harsin at Boise.

The Sun Devils ranked third in the Pac-12 in yards per play this season (6.4).

In Hill's three seasons as Harsin's sole offensive play-caller, Boise State finished second, second and first in the Mountain West in scoring.

Hill would assimilate seamlessly with wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell, who both followed Harsin from Boise.

Word in the industry is Harsin is planning to move quickly with the hire. Whether it is Hill or not, we would think Auburn's new offensive coordinator is in place early next week if not sooner.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.