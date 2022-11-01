Bryan Harsin releases statement following Auburn firing

The former Auburn coach made his first public comments since he became the former Auburn coach.

Bryan Harsin on Tuesday released a statement, his first public comments since his dismissal on Monday.

Though he exits the Plains with a 9-12 record, he got there following a 69-19 run with three Mountain West titles and a Fiesta Bowl victory in seven seasons at Boise State, and a 7-5 season with a Sun Belt co-championship at Arkansas State.

Prior to that, the former Boise State quarterback was the offensive coordinator at his alma mater and Texas.

The 46-year-old also exits Auburn with a roughly $15.5 million buyout, half of which is due by the end of the month.

