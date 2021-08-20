Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Harsin's first game as the Tigers' head coach is just two weeks from Saturday.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Friday. Harsin is thus far asymptomatic.

Jeff Schmedding will take over as interim head coach for in-person activities ahead of the staff's first game next Sept. 4 against Akron.

The negative test came in Thursday, putting him within the 14-day quarantine to coach his first Auburn game from the sidelines, although the CDC guidelines allow for ending a quarantine after Day 10 so long as the infection remains asymptomatic.

When asked directly if he was vaccinated at SEC media days last month, Harsin declined to answer but spoke positively of the vaccine.

"There's so much information out there. What we can do is educate our players on the vaccination, what that means, what the SEC is requiring as far as the numbers and those things. Like I said before, this is a personal decision. Dr. Goodlett is phenomenal. He does a tremendous job and he's available for all of our players, staff, anybody that wants to get it or needs more information on it," he said.

"I'm not going to make a comment on my situation because I wouldn't expect our players to be asked that or our staff to be asked that, and that's something we started a long time ago."