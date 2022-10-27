Buffalo Bills reveal impressive new stadium renderings

Buffalo has plans for a new stadium that "has been shaped with the football fan in mind."

The Bills are the midst of some eye popping plans that are set to bring a new stadium to Buffalo.

Elements of the new stadium, being planned by a St. Louis based company, include a canopy and a slightly open exterior, which follows the blueprint of some of the newer stadiums across Major League soccer.

The outside of the stadium will feature vertical sections that will resemble 20th century Buffalo architecture from Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, Kleinhans Music Hall and War Memorial Stadium with the lower portion of it in brick.

There will be a family plaza outside of the stadium with a small herd of buffalo statues, with the largest one measuring about two stories tall.

The new stadium should also be kinder to both fans and players. The canopy, or partial roof, will keep the majority of fans shielded from the harsh Buffalo weather, while the roof line of the stadium will have a slight curve, helping to drive harsh lake winds over the facility. There will also be perforations along the roof that will help to absorb and redirect the wind.

In the current stadium, those lake effect winds have a tendency to swirl inside the stadium's bowl.

The new stadium, which has been two years in the planning process, will be built across the street from their current one, and is set to open in 2026.

Matt Davison, who is a founder of the Business Backs Buffalo Football committee, issued a statement to The Buffalo News on how the new stadium has been planned with football fans at the forefront for of the NFL's smallest markets.

"From crisp sightlines, an extended canopy and covered seats, to acoustics and access, this design has been shaped with the football fan in mind. At the same time, our committee looks forward to learning more about the advanced offerings and premium seating details that will attract current and new corporate sponsors and suite holders – which are essential to keeping the franchise economically viable in one of the league’s smallest markets."

