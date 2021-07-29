Linguist adds former FBS head coach, ACC assistant to Buffalo staff

Maurice 'Mo' Linguist has made a strong addition in a quality control role to his initial Buffalo staff, just five weeks before the Bulls' 2021 season kicks off.
Author:
Publish date:

Maurice Linguist already had assembled an impressive, widely experienced inaugural staff after he was hired to take over the Buffalo Bulls football program in the spring.

Now Linguist has added yet another veteran coaching mind to his football family.

Andy McCollum has joined Linguist's Buffalo staff as a defensive quality control coach.

For Linguist, a first-time head coach who's been heralded as one of the rising young stars in the profession, the addition of McCollum is significant for both McCollum's own past head coach experience as well as his five decades in the game.

McCollum, most recently the defensive coordinator at Football Championship Subdivision program Western Carolina, served seven years as head coach at Middle Tennessee State University and guided that program's transition into the NCAA Division I Football Bowls Subdivision.

Additionally, McCollum coached more than a decade in the Atlantic Coast Conference – as an assistant first at North Carolina State for three seasons and then eight years at Georgia Tech. He's also logged time at Baylor and UTEP plus spent a season as a scout for the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

Buffalo opens the Linguist era Sept. 2 at home against Wagner before it travels nine days later to face Scott Frost's Nebraska team in Lincoln, Nebraska.

You May Like

Credit: NCAA

Could North Dakota State be the next target of FBS expansion?

NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen believes the Bison are "well positioned" for a jump to the FBS ranks.

big12 letter

Bowlsby, Big 12 blast ESPN, threaten legal action with cease-and-desist letter

Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has threatened ESPN with legal action in a formal letter Bowlsby sent ESPN president Burke Magnus Wednesday.

Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers, the top QB in high school football, is considering opting out of his senior year to make NIL money right now

The top QB prospect in America could be a millionaire college football player within one week's time, and in all hinges on a niche beverage brand.

lambo

Scoop Exclusive: Inside a veteran coach's plan to build an NCAA D-II program from scratch

Bobby Lamb has been a head coach for 18 years and most recently served on staff at one of college football's brightest stars. He's giving up comfort for building a ground-up program.

ed-orgeron

Orgeron tells crowd to pay LSU players: 'Legally, we would like that done.'

Addressing the Baton Rouge Rotary Club Wednesday, LSU's football coach told attendees to help the Tigers' players get paid through endorsement deals now that the NCAA has opted to allow Name, Image and Likeness deals.

Bill Hancock

Texas and OU to the SEC could delay College Football Playoff expansion

College football's latest earthquake story is expected to have a major effect on the *other* earthquake story of the summer.

Bates College

Bates College will head into fall camp with an interim head coach

Head coach Malik Hall will not return to lead the program this fall after going 2-16 in two seasons leading the team.

Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera 'beyond frustrated' by Washington's low vaccination rate

Rivera vented his frustration as an immune-deficient cancer survivor coaching a team hesitant to take the vaccine.